Guardians of Liberty to host Meet the Candidates event

Guardians of Liberty in Southeast Missouri will host a Meet the Candidates event on Tuesday, May 21.
The news release states the public is invited to this free event. According to the news release, more than two dozen candidates in the Aug. 6 balloting will be participating in the event and will be available for questions.
The event will take place at Rock of Cape Church, 4250 State Highway K from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Aug. 6 election candidates will be seeking federal, state and local offices. The candidates slated to attend include two running for governor, three for lieutenant governor, three for secretary of state, one for state treasurer, one for state sttorney general, three for U.S. House, one for state senator, seven for state House, five for county commissioners, one for sheriff, two for county treasurer and five for county coroner.
