Guard to assist in coronavirus vaccination efforts

Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday members of the National Guard will fan out across the state for COVID-19 mass vaccination events as soon as the end of the month.

A news release from Parson’s office said a Guard team will operate in each of the state’s nine highway patrol regions.

“The Missouri National Guard is once again answering the call to help Missourians in time of need,” the governor said. “The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine.”

According to the release, National Guard mass vaccination teams consist of 30 support personnel, who provide assistance in the form of traffic control, administrative support and data input. Targeted vaccination teams consist of four-person teams with one vaccinator and three support staff to assist with administrative duties. Administrative support teams consist of three personnel to assist providers with paperwork and data backlogs because of vaccination entry requirements.