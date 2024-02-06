Guard to assist in coronavirus vaccination efforts

Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday members of the National Guard will fan out across the state for COVID-19 mass vaccination events as soon as the end of the month.
A news release from Parson’s office said a Guard team will operate in each of the state’s nine highway patrol regions.
“The Missouri National Guard is once again answering the call to help Missourians in time of need,” the governor said. “The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine.”
According to the release, National Guard mass vaccination teams consist of 30 support personnel, who provide assistance in the form of traffic control, administrative support and data input. Targeted vaccination teams consist of four-person teams with one vaccinator and three support staff to assist with administrative duties. Administrative support teams consist of three personnel to assist providers with paperwork and data backlogs because of vaccination entry requirements.
“We are proud to be a small part of the whole-of-government effort to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our fellow Missourians,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard adjutant general. “This effort is truly a team effort, led by DHSS and consisting of multiple physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, local governments and others.”
A mass vaccination site is scheduled to begin this week in the Southeastern region, and other sites will be operational in the remaining eight highway patrol regions by the end of January. The sites have the capability to provide up to 2,500 doses per day, per team. More details concerning dates and locations will be released once finalized.
Vaccine supply remains extremely limited. Current demand for the vaccine far outweighs the current supply the state is allotted by the federal government. Parson said the mass vaccination and target vaccination sites will ensure vaccine doses are being administered as efficiently as possible and every Missourian will have the opportunity to eventually receive a vaccination regardless of where they live.
Missourians are encouraged to visit MoStopsCOVID.com to see the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine and locate available vaccinators in their area.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.