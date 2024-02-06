All sections
NewsJanuary 28, 2021

Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Friday in Cape

A National Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cape Girardeau. This is the second such event. Nearly 2,000 people received a vaccine dose at a clinic last Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson activated Guard teams to operate vaccine clinics in each of the state’s highway patrol regions...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

A National Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cape Girardeau.

This is the second such event. Nearly 2,000 people received a vaccine dose at a clinic last Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson activated Guard teams to operate vaccine clinics in each of the state’s highway patrol regions.

Friday’s clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Show Me Center and requires an appointment.

An email sent from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center alerted those on the county’s vaccine waiting list to schedule an appointment. It directed recipients to not share the link with others. The email went to those who indicated they fall within the currently eligible groups to receive the vaccine — Phase 1A, health care workers, and Phase 1B (tiers 1 and 2), emergency services personnel and high-risk individuals.

The email notes more clinics will be scheduled and updated information will be sent via email.

