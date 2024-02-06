Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Friday in Cape

Friday’s clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Show Me Center and requires an appointment.

An email sent from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center alerted those on the county’s vaccine waiting list to schedule an appointment. It directed recipients to not share the link with others. The email went to those who indicated they fall within the currently eligible groups to receive the vaccine — Phase 1A, health care workers, and Phase 1B (tiers 1 and 2), emergency services personnel and high-risk individuals.

The email notes more clinics will be scheduled and updated information will be sent via email.