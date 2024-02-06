Grown-up book fair coming to Scout Hall

Those who attend this nostalgia throwback will be able to browse the racks of local bookstore, The Book Rack.

To make this a grown-up book fair, Scout Hall has invited other local businesses to participate. There will be stacks of go-to music from Spectrum Record Lounge, coffee drink demonstrations as well as free coffee from Ground-A-Bout, a bake sale by Bon Bon's, DIY crafts and creative experiences with Flourish magazine, Choose Your Own Adventure trivia with prizes and art prints from local artists. Attendees will also have access to a full bar with literary-themed cocktails and mocktails for purchase, a photobooth and space to skim through book finds.

There are two passes for book fair -- one for the night owls Friday evening and one for the early birds Saturday morning. Tickets are $12 in advance online or $15 at the door at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.