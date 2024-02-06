Growing with grief: Charity helps family after child's loss

Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit www.griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and other resources.

Levi Stephen Collom loved superheroes, family, outside playtime and camping trips to Current River. He loved his friends at the day care he once attended in Sikeston, Missouri, which he often referred to as though it were his job, his maternal grandmother Viney Mosley recalled Wednesday.

"When he went to day care, he called that his 'work.' He would 'go to work,'" she said laughing at the memory. "He even had [a pacifier] at school, so in case he forgot one, it was there."

In March 2012, the Collom family's world was turned upside-down.

Levi -- the baby of the family at only three and a half years old -- lay down for a Saturday afternoon nap March 17 and never woke up.

A photograph of Levi Stephen Collom is seen next to his funeral service bulletin in this undated photo. Levi died unexpectedly in March 2012; his was a case of Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood.

His death was a case of Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC), and the abrupt way he died left his family in unshakable despair.

"When it happened ... it just felt like my soul had been ripped out of my body," Mosley said. "Like somebody had just reached in and ripped out my soul."

At the time of his death, Levi's older sister Victoria -- now a senior in high school with plans to attend college in the fall -- was only 9 years old. Levi's younger brother, River, was born about a year and a half after his death.

Though River never got the chance to know Levi, Mosley said their mother, Ellie, and father, Glenn, of Benton, Missouri, have found ways to keep his memory alive so River knows about his brother.

"It's hard to imagine what [River] thinks, but he knows he has a brother, and he's in heaven," Mosley said. "Every time I look at ... River, I wonder ... what would Levi look like when he was 6? But to us, he's always gonna be three and a half. He'll always be three and a half."

Viney Mosley, of Cape Girardeau, sits with her late grandson, Levi Collom, in this undated photo. Levi died unexpectedly in March 2012; his was a case of Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood.

Absorbing grief

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, SUDC is the sudden death of a child 12 months of age or older that remains unexplained after a case investigation, completed autopsy and other examinations are performed. The SUDC Foundation estimates about 400 children are lost to undetermined causes in the U.S. each year. The foundation also states SUDC is the fifth-leading category of death among children ages 1 to 4. Despite this, there aren't many answers out there for families affected by SUDC.

In the immediate days and weeks following Levi's death, the grief and confusion his family felt were overwhelming.

And for Mosley, the grief was doubled: Not only did she grieve the loss of a grandson, but she grieved the sorrow felt by her daughter, Levi's mom.

"All I kept thinking about is my daughter," Mosley said. "I had pain, physical pain. It was horrible. But then watching her go through this made it doubly hard."

Though eight years have passed, not a day goes by Levi isn't on his grandmother's mind.

"I think about Levi every day," Mosley said. "But the enormous pain, the physical pain, has subsided."

Mosley said the family has found support through private social media groups designed specifically for families who have lost a child to SUDC.

"It was a really terrible time," she remembered. "And the only way we got through it was because of other people reaching out and helping us."

But some things will never be the same.

Mosley said she knew the family was "never going to make it" through that first Christmas at home after Levi's death. So instead, they packed their bags and spent the holiday at Disney World.

"It was a wonderful way to, I guess, step out of the world," she said. "It was such a distraction from the pain [we would have felt] if we'd stayed home."

Now, the way they celebrate Christmas has changed.

"We have our family holiday the first weekend of December," Mosley said. "We all get together for dinner, and we don't exchange gifts. We just get together to be around each other to connect that way because it's not about the gifts. ... Ever since Levi died, that has never been a big deal for us."