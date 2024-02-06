Growing number of Missouri lawmakers also are business owners

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A growing number of Missouri legislators have been listing work with small businesses and management as their occupation over the last 30 years.

More business owners and employees were in this year's Legislature than any other occupation, including attorneys and teachers, the Columbia Missourian reported.

According to lawmakers' self-reported outside job listings from this year, 36 legislators are involved in small business. The Missouri Legislative Library shows there were only 18 in 1987.

University of Missouri in Columbia political science professor Peverill Squire, who has studied the Missouri Legislature for more than three decades, attributed the shift in occupation to the increase in Republican lawmakers.

"Small-business people tend to lean towards the Republicans," Squire said. "And so, as Republicans have become more successful in recruiting candidates, small-business people are one of the pools of potential candidates that they seek."