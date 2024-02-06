Groups team up to help students

The Perryville (Missouri)FFA Chapter has started a partnership with Agriculture Education on the Move (AEOTM). The partnership helps third grade students learn agricultural literacy at the Perryville Primary Center.
AEOTM is a program by the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation (MFCF). The Missouri Farmers Care news release stated the educational program teaches "agricultural-based knowledge and activities" in classrooms.
"Through this 10-week agricultural literacy program elementary students learned about crops, livestock, soil and water conservation, nutrition, careers and more from passionate, trained FFA educators," the release stated.
According to the release, 150 third grade students at the Perryville Primary Center were able to participate in STEM-focused activities such as "making bread, butter, corn plastic, soybean necklaces, feed rations, soil profiles and more."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.