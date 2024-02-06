While some U.S. senators say the Republicans’ proposed health-care bill is needed to replace the Affordable Care Act, some Missouri groups have expressed concern over how the bill will affect Medicaid recipients and the state budget.

Representatives from the Missouri Budget Project, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the AARP and others took part in a panel discussion of the bill Monday and what its passage would entail.

“There are about 990,000 Missourians who receive health services through Medicaid, largely kids, people with disabilities and Missouri seniors,” said Missouri Budget Project communications director Traci Gleason.

According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, that means about one in five Missouri residents receives Medicaid services, but in several Southeast Missouri counties, that ratio is higher.

Scott County, for example, has 27 percent of residents enrolled in Medicaid. Dunklin County has 37 percent of residents enrolled.

The bill is part of a larger effort by congressional Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, aka “Obamacare,” after that law came under fire as well.

Opponents of the ACA have pointed to rising costs, health-insurance mandates and poorly functioning health-insurance exchanges.

Even supporters of the ACA have conceded the law has serious flaws, and many have called for major changes to rectify them.

The GOP senators’ bill is a way to start over and replace a system they say is unsustainable.

But Amy Blouin, executive director of the Missouri Budget Project, said the negative effects of the GOP bill should give lawmakers pause.

“The original draft of the bill that was released before their recess ... the Congressional Budget office found that would impact about 22 million people who would lose health insurance,” she said.