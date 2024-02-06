Groups discuss efforts to reduce recidivism in virtual meeting

Reducing recidivism is a phrase meaning cutting down the number of ex-offenders who decide to return to a life of crime.

The Sikeston, Missouri-based Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium (MBRC) gathered a group of incarceration specialists Thursday for a "town hall" meeting via Zoom to share approaches and solutions to successful assimilation back into society.

Problem

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 10,000 formerly incarcerated men and women are released from state and federal prisons each week.

More than 650,000 ex-offenders are released yearly, reports DOJ, with approximately two-thirds likely to be rearrested within three years of release.

Solutions

Lorene Armstrong, a reentry coordinator for the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, said the key is providing resources to those about to go back into society.

"For those men who are fathers, we aid them with parenting skills while they're still inside, so they can help the mother," Armstrong said, adding the Mississippi County prison also partners with the Urban League to line up employer interviews for offenders two months prior to release.

As a result, she said, sometimes the men have jobs lined up when freed.

"The SEMO Food Bank comes in monthly to sign men up for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), so they'll not be a financial burden to their families," she added.