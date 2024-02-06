Groups ask Missouri gun dealers to help fight gun suicides

ST. LOUIS -- Grassroots organizations are working across Missouri to persuade gun-related business owners to join efforts to limit access to guns or encourage safe storage for potentially suicidal customers.

One of the initiatives, Safer Homes Collaborative, sends part-time field coordinators to hundreds of gun shops, pawn shops and firearms training facilities across the state. The coordinators, who are gun owners themselves, ask the retailers to display educational materials and provide temporary storage of firearms. The retailers also are asked to complete a one-hour training to identify potentially suicidal customers and delay the sale of a gun or encourage safe storage.

With gun safety a hot-button political issue across the country, coordinators say some people are suspicious of their work, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"The perception is that this is gun control," said Katie Ellison, the collaborative's director. "Another challenge falls under the fear and stigma categories. They say, 'I'm here to sell a firearm, I'm not a mental health professional. This is not my expertise.'"

Joe Gilbert, who manages a gun shop in Columbia, was skeptical when he was approached about the Safer Homes Collaborative last winter. The coordinator who visited his store, Kurt Dudenhoeffer, asked Gilbert to post educational material containing 10 rules of safe gun handling written by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. But the group adds an important 11th suggestion: Consider temporarily storing a weapon somewhere outside the home if someone living there may be suicidal.

Gilbert said he joined the effort after his research found the Safer Homes Collaborative didn't lobby, legislate or protest. Eventually, he became a board member, took the training and is now a trainer to help others spot potentially suicidal customers.