Group tries to save Joplin Girl Scouts camp from closure

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A local group is trying to save a Girl Scouts camp near Joplin after a recent announcement the property will be closed and sold.

Friends of Camp Mintahama has submitted a proposal to contract with Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland to take over management of the property, the Springfield News-Leader reported. The group proposed forming a not-for-profit before acquiring full responsibility over Camp Mintahama.

"It is very important to us the camp is retained as an asset for future generations of Girl Scouts," said Lisa Nelson, the group's chairwoman.

The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland announced last week Camp Mintahama will be shuttered after more than 70 years. The GSMH council also announced plans to sell the Cherokee Ridge camp in Wayne County and the Sacajawea Program Center in Pettis County. All properties will be closed Dec. 16.

Nelson expects to receive a response on the Joplin area property soon.

"There has been a consolidation process going on for 10 years," Nelson said.