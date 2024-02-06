Group sues to stop deer hunting in St. Louis area parks

Archery hunting of deer is scheduled to begin Saturday and run through Nov. 30 at four parks: Creve Coeur Lake, Queeny, Greensfelder and Jefferson Barracks. The parks would remain open during the hunts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by St. Louis Animal Rights Team, argues the hunts pose an unreasonable risk to public safety. The lawsuit also argues county residents were denied due process to weigh in on the plan to allow the hunts and the county charter does not allow County Council members to schedule hunts in their districts.