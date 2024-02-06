Group seeks to save storm-damaged Jefferson City homes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A not-for-profit group is hoping to save historic homes damaged when a powerful tornado swept through Missouri's capital city last month.

The Historic City of Jefferson is rounding up investors who are interested in salvaging historic homes damaged when an EF3 tornado raked the city May 22, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported.

Donna Deetz, who runs the not-for-profit, said owners who are considering selling or demolishing their homes have other options. The HCJ-organized group could step in to provide alternatives or purchase the home.