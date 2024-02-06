All sections
NewsJune 17, 2019

Group seeks to save storm-damaged Jefferson City homes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A not-for-profit group is hoping to save historic homes damaged when a powerful tornado swept through Missouri's capital city last month. The Historic City of Jefferson is rounding up investors who are interested in salvaging historic homes damaged when an EF3 tornado raked the city May 22, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A not-for-profit group is hoping to save historic homes damaged when a powerful tornado swept through Missouri's capital city last month.

The Historic City of Jefferson is rounding up investors who are interested in salvaging historic homes damaged when an EF3 tornado raked the city May 22, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported.

Donna Deetz, who runs the not-for-profit, said owners who are considering selling or demolishing their homes have other options. The HCJ-organized group could step in to provide alternatives or purchase the home.

"If they've already gotten their insurance payment and they're going to have to pay $30,000 to take it down, would they be willing to sell it for $30,000? That sort of thing," said Deetz, who is also a commissioner on the city's Historic Preservation Commission.

"We can save it and we don't have these holes along East Capitol Avenue," she added.

Jayme Abbott, the city's neighborhood services manager, said damaged properties deemed dangerous structures won't be considered for purchase.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

