Group says it needs $500K to start St. Louis trolley

ST. LOUIS — The not-for-profit group behind the long-delayed streetcar set to operate in St. Louis’ Loop area and University City said operation won’t begin unless it gets $500,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Loop Trolley Co. recently notified local officials it must have the money to cover startup costs and operating deficits. Loop Trolley president Les Sterman said in the Oct. 19 letter the not-for-profit firm will be insolvent by January because of recurring delays in construction, testing and regulatory approvals.