Group postpones meeting over St. Louis soccer stadium plan

ST. LOUIS -- A group seeking to build a new soccer stadium in St. Louis postponed its Tuesday meeting with a state finance board, one day after Missouri's governor-elect expressed strong opposition to public financing for the project.

Principles of the group SC STL were to meet with the Missouri Development Finance Board over a request to approve $40 million in state tax credits for the proposed $200 million downtown stadium, the centerpiece of the effort to attract a Major League Soccer expansion team.

The postponement followed a statement released by Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens on Monday in which he called public funding for the stadium "nothing more than welfare for millionaires."

SC STL chairman Paul Edgerley said the group hopes to meet with Greitens to fully understand his position and outline the project's benefits.

"While we were disappointed in the statement yesterday by Governor-Elect Greitens, we respect that he and others may differ from our views," Edgerley said in a statement. "We continue to believe in the substantial economic and other benefits of this project to the State and to the City of St. Louis."

Greitens said in a statement Tuesday the group's decision to withdraw, at least for now, the request for state financing is "great news for Missouri taxpayers."

"As I said yesterday, I'm opposed to taxpayer funding for the soccer stadium, something I view as welfare for millionaires," Greitens said. "I'm looking forward to meeting with the ownership group to discuss a plan to bring private investment and jobs to Missouri."