Group looks at coronavirus social service needs in Southeast Missouri

Disasters often happen quickly. A tornado or earthquake, for instance, can strike within a matter of minutes.

Floods, on the other hand, can last for weeks and sometimes longer.

But an economic disaster, such as the one stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, can last for months and perhaps years.

“It’s happening in slow motion,” said Mark Winkler, emergency management director of Cape Girardeau County. “Recovery is going to be the longest part of this disaster.”

Winkler co-chairs a group called COAD, short for County Organizations Active in Disaster, consisting of representatives from various social service agencies in Cape Girardeau County as well as the surrounding counties of Scott, Bollinger and Perry.

Several dozen group members held a “virtual” meeting Tuesday to discuss some of ways the pandemic has affected — and will affect — people in the four-county area.

“Issues are going to start surfacing soon,” Winkler said. “We need to project how far into the future these issues might linger and might need some sort of assistance.”

One of the call’s participants, Denise Wimp of First Call for Help, said she expects to see a need for housing assistance soon.

“We think the biggest impact will be this month and next month when people who may have had some savings start to run out of money or they’ve spent their stimulus check or they didn’t get their assistance in April and now they’re two months behind on things. This is the time we expect things to pick up and in particular in the area of rent and housing.”

Food, Wimp said, “is not so much of an issue because we’ve had such an increase in support in the food system through food pantries, the food bank, mobile food programs. That seems to be pretty well covered. Everything else, I think, is going to be more financially related in the areas of rent and electricity, things like that.”

Some populations have fared better than others at this point of the crisis. Kristal Berkbigler-Friese of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) told the other COAD representatives the SADI clients she has spoken to have been doing “remarkably well” so far.