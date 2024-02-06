Group effort — behind the scenes at Optimist Chili Day

Early Wednesday morning, members of the Cape Noon Optimist Club started making the title fare for the club's 36th annual Chili Day at Cape Girardeau's A.C. Brase Arena Building.

With 20 pounds of beef and 10 pounds of pork in each batch of chili, head cook Bob Fox said they make 20 batches of chili which are near 30 gallons each.

"We'll go through about 12 recipes at lunch which will feed about 1,200 people," Fox said.

Making the event a reality is a group effort and is a chance for the club to experience some comradery, according to Doug Lester of Cape Girardeau.

"When I was working, I took a day off and just came over here and worked all day," Lester said. "And that's what most of the guys do, cause it takes all of us to do it. ... Whatever we need to do, we just pitch in and do it."

Frank Glueck of New Hamburg, Missouri, adds beans to chili being made by Jim Main of Cape Girardeau before the Cape Noon Optimist Club's 36th annual Chili Day on Wednesday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Lester said the event has gone through changes over the years.

"We used to have a hot chili eating contest until we decided that wasn't really the right thing to do. It was so hot we had a couple people had to go to the hospital," Lester said.