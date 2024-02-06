All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2020
Group demonstrates in support of keeping monument in place
Clint Lacy, of Marble Hill, said the group had been protesting daily since Friday and that the most present at any one time was five people. Two prominent local historic preservation groups, the city's Historic Preservation Commission and the Kellerman Foundation, have recommended the monument be moved.
From left: Steven Thrasher of Cottonwood Point, Missouri; Rodney Neville of Cooter, Missouri; and Clint Lacy of Marble Hill, Missouri, protest the potential removal of the Confederate monument from Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau on Sunday. "We're protesting the removal of American history; it's no longer just about the Confederacy" said Neville. Lacy added: "If they do move it to Old Lorimier Cemetery, I understand that visits are by appointment only. I hope they open the cemetery during the day, and they don't place a plaque on it. We know what the monument represents; it doesn't need an explanation." Lacy said the group, which promoted the gathering on Facebook, had been protesting daily since Friday and that the most present at any one time was five people. The monument is the white slab over Lacy's left shoulder. The ground around it is closed because of construction on nearby buildings. Two prominent local historic preservation groups, the city's Historic Preservation Commission and the Kellerman Foundation, have recommended the monument be moved.
From left: Steven Thrasher of Cottonwood Point, Missouri; Rodney Neville of Cooter, Missouri; and Clint Lacy of Marble Hill, Missouri, protest the potential removal of the Confederate monument from Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau on Sunday. "We're protesting the removal of American history; it's no longer just about the Confederacy" said Neville. Lacy added: "If they do move it to Old Lorimier Cemetery, I understand that visits are by appointment only. I hope they open the cemetery during the day, and they don't place a plaque on it. We know what the monument represents; it doesn't need an explanation." Lacy said the group, which promoted the gathering on Facebook, had been protesting daily since Friday and that the most present at any one time was five people. The monument is the white slab over Lacy's left shoulder. The ground around it is closed because of construction on nearby buildings. Two prominent local historic preservation groups, the city's Historic Preservation Commission and the Kellerman Foundation, have recommended the monument be moved.
