NewsFebruary 26, 2018
Grounds of Gateway Arch get a new name
ST. LOUIS — The grounds of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis now will be officially known as The Gateway Arch National Park. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bill that renamed the former Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. The measure passed the Senate on Dec. 21, and passed the House earlier this month.
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — The grounds of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis now will be officially known as The Gateway Arch National Park.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bill that renamed the former Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

The measure passed the Senate on Dec. 21, and passed the House earlier this month.

The name change was proposed by Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill of Missouri and U.S. Reps. William Lacy Clay and Ann Wagner, who represent St. Louis-area districts. They said it would make the park more recognizable to visitors to St. Louis.

The park is scheduled to reopen this summer after an extensive renovation.

The Jefferson National Expansion Memorial was designated as a national memorial in 1935. The Arch itself was completed in 1965.

Pertinent address:

Gateway Arch, St. Louis, Mo.

