Groundbreaking today for casino's new downtown hotel in Cape Girardeau

With the Mississippi River as a picturesque backdrop, Century Casino Cape Girardeau will hold a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. today for a new $26 million downtown hotel projected to be complete by late 2023.

Lyle Randolph is general manager of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. A groundbreaking for the casino's $26 million hotel is planned for 9 a.m. today. Southeast Missourian file

Lyle Randolph, general manager of the casino at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, plans to offer remarks and will be joined by three European-based members of Century Casinos Inc.'s Board of Directors: Co-CEO and board chairman Erwin Haitzmann, Dinah Corbaci and Eduard Berger. All three board representatives traveled to Southeast Missouri from their homes in Austria.

Randolph said the trio will also visit the company's Caruthersville, Missouri, casino during the U.S. visit, plus two properties in Colorado and another in West Virginia.

Changes

The hotel will have six stories instead of the eight originally projected and will have a maximum of 69 rooms instead of 75 — a decision made in the last 60-to-90 days, said Randolph, who has led the Cape Girardeau casino since 2013.

"Other businesses have discovered it's not unusual when it comes time to actually build, that the cost has actually skyrocketed, so we've adjusted our plans for our hotel," he said.

Century Casino's initial plan was to have all 75 hotel rooms facing the river. The new arrangement preserves most of the design but Randolph said there will now be some non-river facing rooms at the corners of each floor.