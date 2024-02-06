Groundbreaking held for Cape Girardeau County jail expansion

On a warm day filled with sunshine, ground was broken Tuesday, May 9, for the expansion of the Cape Girardeau County jail in Jackson, and for renovation of the currently vacant 1908 county courthouse nearby.

"I am honored and privileged to be part of this historic project, the largest in county history, and being built in a community that my family has lived in for 170 years," Phil Penzel of Jackson's Penzel Construction said.

Jail

Once completed in December 2024, 360 beds will be added to the county lockup at 216 N. Missouri St. Also in the plans are a new kitchen and laundry, an inmate property system, an employee locker room and storage.

Officials say the current jail space, built in 2000, will be renovated later with a 150-bed capacity, bringing total bed capacity to over 500. Total project cost is estimated at just under $49 million -- funded by participation bonds, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the law enforcement sales tax approved in June 2020 by county voters.