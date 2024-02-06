Groundbreaking for LifeHouse-Cape project slated for Wednesday

Construction on a transitional housing facility for pregnant homeless women will soon begin in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri announced Monday a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday for LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau.

The $4 million facility near the intersection of Main Street and Park Drive will offer housing spaces for up to 15 women and their young children. LifeHouse's 17,000-square-foot facility will include educational areas, indoor and outdoor play areas and gardens. Women may utilize the facility from the time of pregnancy up to one year after delivery.

While living in the facility, mothers will be supported as they find jobs, pursue high school GED certificates, associate degrees or other education, according to Richard Cuba.

Cuba, a Cape Girardeau resident and LifeHouse board member, said LifeHouse's new facility is scheduled to open in December 2022.