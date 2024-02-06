Groundbreaking for LifeHouse-Cape project slated for Wednesday

Construction on a transitional housing facility for pregnant homeless women will soon begin in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri announced Monday a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday for LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau.
The $4 million facility near the intersection of Main Street and Park Drive will offer housing spaces for up to 15 women and their young children. LifeHouse's 17,000-square-foot facility will include educational areas, indoor and outdoor play areas and gardens. Women may utilize the facility from the time of pregnancy up to one year after delivery.
While living in the facility, mothers will be supported as they find jobs, pursue high school GED certificates, associate degrees or other education, according to Richard Cuba.
Cuba, a Cape Girardeau resident and LifeHouse board member, said LifeHouse's new facility is scheduled to open in December 2022.
The project began with a $6 million fundraising goal. Of the total, $4 million would go toward building the maternity home and $2 million would fund the facility's first two years of operating expenses.
"We have collected and pledged $5 million at this point in time," Cuba said.
In July, Catholic Charities received a matching grant from the Mabee Foundation in Texas. The Texas-based foundation awarded Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri $675,000 for its new LifeHouse in Cape Girardeau.
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri also operates LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Springfield, Missouri. Since it opened in 2013, 105 healthy babies have been born to residents of the facility, according to a statement from Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.
The groundbreaking for LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 535 Main St.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.