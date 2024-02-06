The new fire station, designed by Dille Pollard Architecture, is intended to house newer, larger apparatus and equipment, be more adaptive to changing fire-service needs and different types of emergency calls, accomodate volunteer staff to improve response times and replace the current building because of costly repairs.

“The firm becomes a partner in progress with each project,” said Annie Criddle, Dille Pollard project manager and business development coordinator, “and the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District new fire station is no exception. Dille Pollard is pleased and grateful to have the opportunity to serve our local communities.”