February 4, 2021

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Millersville fire station construction

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
From left, Ronnie Oehl, Johnny Guffey, Jake Sutterer and Matt Zoellner with Zoellner Construction; Robert Hull, Tim Heise, Martha Friese, pastor Jason Grubbs and Jennifer Vandeven with the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and fire chief Ray Warner shovel dirt at the site of the new Millersville fire station.
A new Millersville Rural Fire Protection District fire station is beginning construction after a groundbreaking was held Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony, attended by members of the district’s board of directors, the fire chief and members of Zoellner Construction, commemorated the beginning of the $900,000 fire station’s construction. Construction is expected to be finished by Aug. 1.

The new fire station, designed by Dille Pollard Architecture, is intended to house newer, larger apparatus and equipment, be more adaptive to changing fire-service needs and different types of emergency calls, accomodate volunteer staff to improve response times and replace the current building because of costly repairs.

“The firm becomes a partner in progress with each project,” said Annie Criddle, Dille Pollard project manager and business development coordinator, “and the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District new fire station is no exception. Dille Pollard is pleased and grateful to have the opportunity to serve our local communities.”

Local News
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
