Groundbreaking ceremony held for East Prairie health clinic

EAST PRAIRIE — Many community leaders, elected officials, physicians and advanced practitioners along with members of St. Francis Healthcare System gathered Tuesday, Oct. 29 for a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new rural health clinic in East Prairie.

The future St. Francis Healthcare System clinic will be located at 402 N. Washington and replace the existing clinic located at 320 North Lincoln in East Prairie.

“It truly is a very exciting day,” East Prairie Mayor Kevin Mainord said. “We’ve waited and prayed for this day to come for several years. We’re grateful that our community has partnered with Saint Francis to extend and bolster rural health care for East Prairie and the surrounding area. Our community has been blessed by men and women that have grown up here and dedicated their lives to helping others through their health care expertise.”

Among those “hometown heroes,” Mainord said are Dr. Steven Douglas, Dr. Jim Heath and Dr. Zach Barker.

“I will tell you they are all our hometown heroes,” Mainord said. “Without their dedication to returning to their hometown to care for those in need, today would not be nearly as meaningful.”

Saint Francis Clinic-East Prairie will offer primary care and behavioral health services, as well as onsite lab and imaging. The clinic is single story with 10,500 square feet and offers 15 exam rooms, a large conference area and flex spaces. The anticipated opening is scheduled for fall of 2025.

“In general, it’s going to allow us to expand what is already being offered here,” said Joel Sander, vice president of St. Francis Healthcare System’s Primary Care Services. “... The providers we have in this community grew up here in this community and are delivering care here and that’s a very special thing. It’s great to be able to add to that with a new facility that will serve the community for years to come.”

As a leading healthcare provider in the region, Saint Francis is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its rural communities, Sander said.

“In 1875, the church responded to a need of care in Southeast Missouri, and three Franciscan Sisters journeyed to this area to begin a ministry of healing,” said Justin Davison, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. “Subsequent to their arrival, we found there were broad opportunities in a number of communities to serve those who are suffering.”