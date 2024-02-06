Groundbreaking ceremony held for East Prairie health clinic

EAST PRAIRIE — Many community leaders, elected officials, physicians and advanced practitioners along with members of St. Francis Healthcare System gathered Tuesday, Oct. 29 for a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new rural health clinic in East Prairie.
The future St. Francis Healthcare System clinic will be located at 402 N. Washington and replace the existing clinic located at 320 North Lincoln in East Prairie.
“It truly is a very exciting day,” East Prairie Mayor Kevin Mainord said. “We’ve waited and prayed for this day to come for several years. We’re grateful that our community has partnered with Saint Francis to extend and bolster rural health care for East Prairie and the surrounding area. Our community has been blessed by men and women that have grown up here and dedicated their lives to helping others through their health care expertise.”
Among those “hometown heroes,” Mainord said are Dr. Steven Douglas, Dr. Jim Heath and Dr. Zach Barker.
“I will tell you they are all our hometown heroes,” Mainord said. “Without their dedication to returning to their hometown to care for those in need, today would not be nearly as meaningful.”
Saint Francis Clinic-East Prairie will offer primary care and behavioral health services, as well as onsite lab and imaging. The clinic is single story with 10,500 square feet and offers 15 exam rooms, a large conference area and flex spaces. The anticipated opening is scheduled for fall of 2025.
“In general, it’s going to allow us to expand what is already being offered here,” said Joel Sander, vice president of St. Francis Healthcare System’s Primary Care Services. “... The providers we have in this community grew up here in this community and are delivering care here and that’s a very special thing. It’s great to be able to add to that with a new facility that will serve the community for years to come.”
As a leading healthcare provider in the region, Saint Francis is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its rural communities, Sander said.
“In 1875, the church responded to a need of care in Southeast Missouri, and three Franciscan Sisters journeyed to this area to begin a ministry of healing,” said Justin Davison, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. “Subsequent to their arrival, we found there were broad opportunities in a number of communities to serve those who are suffering.”
Healthcare is a very special type of occupation, and it’s a very special industry, he said.
“There’s no other industry in the world that has such poignant moments between lay people — moments where complete strangers find themselves in a small room, and they share their concerns, their fears and their pain,” Davison said. “It’s in the spirit of honoring human dignity that we’re here to celebrate today this wonderful expansion for your community.”
This community, over time, Davison said, has embraced St. Francis, and St. Francis embraces it back.
This is a culmination of efforts and labor and vision and dreams for so many and represents an opportunity to extend the healing ministry that exists,” Davison said.
Before offering prayers and a blessing of the space for the new facility by sprinkling the ground with holy water, the Most Rev. Bishop Edward M. Rice addressed those in attendance.
“The vast majority of you are probably not Catholic,” Rice told the crowd. “That’s the reality in Southeast Missouri. Just a mere 5% of the population is Catholic, and yet 95% of the people there who will come to us are not of the Catholic faith. Therefore, how you are treated is of utmost importance because for many people, this institution will be the first contact of the Catholic faith.”
And what is St. Francis Healthcare System’s message, Rice asked.
“That you are precious, that you are dear to the Lord and you’re dear to us, that life is sacred and holy, and. hopefully, that is the message people will encounter when they come here to this institution or any Catholic institution,” Rice said.
In addition to efforts by Saint Francis, Tchoukaleff Kelly Hartke is the architect; Northstar Management Co., LLC is the owner’s representative and Robinson Construction Company was selected as the construction firm.
“This is a community, and this building belongs to the community,” Davison concluded. “We’re here to serve because you welcomed us to your home, and we’ve now become a part of it and your family.”