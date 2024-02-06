Ground broken for phase 2 of St. Louis' Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS -- Officials with the St. Louis Cardinals say phase 2 of Ballpark Village near Busch Stadium will create a vibrant new area of downtown.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the $260 million second phase of Ballpark Village was Thursday. Plans call for a 700,000-square-foot mixed-use project that will include an upscale hotel, a 29-story residential tower, retail and office space. The entire project is expected to be complete by 2020, but parts of it will open earlier.
Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said phase 2 is more than seven times larger than the first phase of Ballpark Village, which opened in 2014.
The Cardinals and their development partner, The Cordish Companies, said the second phase of the project will create 1,500 construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent jobs.
