Ground broken for phase 2 of St. Louis' Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS -- Officials with the St. Louis Cardinals say phase 2 of Ballpark Village near Busch Stadium will create a vibrant new area of downtown.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the $260 million second phase of Ballpark Village was Thursday. Plans call for a 700,000-square-foot mixed-use project that will include an upscale hotel, a 29-story residential tower, retail and office space. The entire project is expected to be complete by 2020, but parts of it will open earlier.