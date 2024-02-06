Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid

NEW MADRID — The largest family-owned retail seed company in the United States announced Wednesday, Nov. 13, the groundbreaking of its new soybean processing facility in New Madrid.

The state-of-the-art facility by Beck’s will help meet the growing demand for soybeans in the Mid-South region, expanding opportunities for local farmers and strengthening Beck’s commitment to serving the agricultural community.

“We’re proud to welcome Beck’s to the Show-Me State as it announces this exciting new facility in New Madrid,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “As a business owner and third-generation farmer, I’m thrilled to see an agricultural leader like Beck’s making such a significant investment in our state. This company’s presence in New Madrid will support the area’s economy, benefit local farmers and further strengthen Missouri agriculture as a whole.”

Situated on 105.5 acres, the facility will cover 60,000 square feet and have a processing capacity of 3 million units of soybeans per year. The facility also will feature additional warehouse space and seed storage, ensuring Beck’s can effectively meet the needs of farmers in the area. Construction will be completed in phases, with the first phase expected to be finished by December. The facility is projected to be fully operational by the fall of 2026. In its first year, it will create 17 new jobs, bringing a welcome boost to the local economy.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Mid-South and put down roots in the New Madrid community,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s. “This new facility represents our ongoing commitment to serving farmers by providing them with high-quality soybean products and elite customer service. We look forward to building strong partnerships in the area and supporting the growth of the agricultural industry for years to come.”

This facility marks another significant step in Beck’s mission to provide innovative solutions and service to farmers across the United States. As demand for soybeans continues to rise, Beck’s continues to invest in the infrastructure needed to support the future of farming.

Beck said Beck’s is proud to partner with Missouri Partnership, the City of New Madrid, the New Madrid County Commission, Liberty Utilities, the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the State of Missouri to bring this new facility to New Madrid. This collaboration will enhance Beck’s ability to attract investment and create jobs in the New Madrid community, further contributing to the region’s agricultural development and economic vitality, according to Beck.