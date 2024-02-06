Ground broken for new Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium building

SIKESTON, Mo. — A groundbreaking ceremony for a Sikeston not-for-profit's new building was held Friday, July 7, in the vicinity of its current location.

Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium Inc., or MBRC, currently located at 903 S. Kingshighway, Suite A, will construct a new, stand-alone building next to the former Plaza Tire building in Sikeston.

MBRC Board of Directors members, staff, community partners and volunteers gathered for the occasion.

"I'm so honored," said Cynthia Dean, chief executive officer for MBRC and one of this year's B Magazine Difference Makers. "This has been a long time coming for years. We have so many people that are not here, and the people that are here have contributed to this day. We're just excited and so appreciative and thankful for many years of hard work to make this a reality."

A not-for-profit, community-based organization, MBRC is in Sikeston with a service area including Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Scott counties. MBRC's core programs provide outreach, education, training, targeted interventions, community events and community mobilization services for mothers, fathers, children and families in the Bootheel.

The new building will include MBRC offices along with a telehealth conference room, a double conference room and media room, Dean said. Estimated completion is January or February.

MBRC turned 20 years old this year, during that time was housed in four locations, in Portageville and Sikeston. It's been in its current location in Sikeston for the past 12 years, according to Dean.

Pastor Michael K. Harris Sr. gave the invocation, and Dean then acknowledged the MBRC staff before John Gary, president of the MBRC Board of Directors, spoke to the crowd.