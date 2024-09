Ground broken for Jackson soccer fields

Officials break ground Friday, Nov. 18, for two new fields at Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association Sports Complex, 2275 S. Farmington Road in Jackson. Fields No. 13 and No. 14 will be year-round "crowned" fields that may be played on even if its rains. Midwest Sterilization Corp. provided financing for the new fields. From left, Karen Eldridge, Midwest Sterilization president and CEO; Eric Sisk, Midwest Sterilization director of operations; Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs; Brian Rivenburgh, soccer association member; and Tony Koeller, soccer association member. Jeff Long ~ jlong#semissourian.com