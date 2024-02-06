Ground-A-Bout new location announced

Jackson coffee shop the Ground-A-Bout will open a new location soon, owner Bob Schooley announced in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday morning.
Schooley and his wife, Serena, opened the Ground-A-Bout at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson in 2016.
The Adams St. location will remain open, Bob Schooley said Wednesday.
The new building will be constructed between Wings Etc. and Don Carlos in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard, he said.
"Speed is the number one focus of this new location," Schooley said. The parking lot has plenty of room for people turning in and out, and two drive-through lanes will give easy access to people on the go.
Construction on the permanent building is planned to begin later this year, and depending on how quickly that progresses, the shop could open for business as soon as January 2021, Bob Schooley said.
