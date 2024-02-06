All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 20, 2020

Ground-A-Bout new location announced

Jackson coffee shop the Ground-A-Bout will open a new location soon, owner Bob Schooley announced in a video posted to Facebook Wednesday morning. Schooley and his wife, Serena, opened the Ground-A-Bout at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson in 2016...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Co-owner Bob Schooley stand near where a new Ground-A-Bout will be built in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson.
Co-owner Bob Schooley stand near where a new Ground-A-Bout will be built in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson.Submitted

Jackson coffee shop the Ground-A-Bout will open a new location soon, owner Bob Schooley announced in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Schooley and his wife, Serena, opened the Ground-A-Bout at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson in 2016.

The Adams St. location will remain open, Bob Schooley said Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The new building will be constructed between Wings Etc. and Don Carlos in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard, he said.

"Speed is the number one focus of this new location," Schooley said. The parking lot has plenty of room for people turning in and out, and two drive-through lanes will give easy access to people on the go.

Construction on the permanent building is planned to begin later this year, and depending on how quickly that progresses, the shop could open for business as soon as January 2021, Bob Schooley said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy