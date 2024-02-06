Grimm elected to head state bar organization

Cape Girardeau attorney and former Circuit Court Judge John Grimm has been elected to a one-year term as president of The Missouri Bar, an organization that represents approximately 30,000 lawyers throughout the state.

His election Friday afternoon took place during a meeting of The Missouri Bar's 45-member Board of Governors in Jefferson City, held at the conclusion of the organization's 140th annual meeting, which took place virtually.

Grimm was sworn in by Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Douglas Thomson immediately following the election in a ceremony at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.

As The Missouri Bar's president, Grimm told the Missourian he will serve "as the face of the organization and communicate the message that we're here to improve the lives of Missouri citizens and to help lawyers better serve their clients."

Presidents of The Missouri Bar are elected on a rotating basis from the Kansas City area, the St. Louis region, and "outstate" areas. Grimm succeeds St. Louis attorney John Gunn and will be followed by Lauren Tucker McCubbin, an attorney in the Kansas City area, who is the organization's president-elect.

Grimm, 58, joined the Cape Girardeau law firm of Limbaugh, Russell, Payne and Howard (now known as The Limbaugh Firm) in 1989 after serving two years as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr.

In 1993, Grimm was appointed to fill an unexpired term as circuit judge in for the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties and at age 31 he was the state's youngest circuit judge. He was elected to a six-year term on the bench in 1994 and reelected in 2000 before rejoining the Limbaugh law practice in 2003.