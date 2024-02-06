Greitens: Two state lawmakers should leave office

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said two state lawmakers should resign or be forced out of office by the Legislature for separate Facebook postings.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted Aug. 17 she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated. On Aug. 30, Republican state Rep. Warren Love of Osceola posted he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield would be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”