September 7, 2017

Greitens: Two state lawmakers should leave office

Associated Press

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said two state lawmakers should resign or be forced out of office by the Legislature for separate Facebook postings.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted Aug. 17 she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated. On Aug. 30, Republican state Rep. Warren Love of Osceola posted he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield would be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Both lawmakers apologized.

Greitens, a Republican, said Wednesday during a visit in suburban St. Louis he has no plans to call a special session to push for the ouster of Chappelle-Nadal and Love. But he said his office has communicated with the House and Senate that they have the power to remove them.

