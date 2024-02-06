Greitens' troubles trace to action in spring 2015

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Eric Greitens was a busy man in spring 2015.

He was launching a gubernatorial campaign by calling donors to a veterans' charity he founded. He was promoting his new book, "Resilience," with the help of a university-administered grant. And he was initiating an extramarital affair.

Three years later, Greitens' ambitious spring has grown into a mountain of troubles towering over Missouri government and politics overshadowing the annual legislative session and altered the narrative of a pivotal U.S. Senate race.

Greitens gets his first chance at vindication -- or a prison sentence -- when he goes to trial this week on a felony invasion of privacy indictment alleging he took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of a woman after binding her hands, blindfolding her and removing her clothes in the basement of his St. Louis home March 21, 2015.

The first-term Republican governor, who had presidential aspirations, has acknowledged having an "entirely consensual relationship" with his former hairdresser a year before his 2016 election. But he has denied criminal wrongdoing while portraying himself as the victim of a "political witch hunt" -- a phrase that has resonated with some of his supporters.

Regardless of the outcome of this week's trial, Missouri lawmakers are to convene Friday evening for a historic 30-day special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens in an attempt to remove him from office.

And regardless of the outcome of any impeachment proceeding, Greitens faces another trial at a yet-to-be-determined date on a felony charge of tampering with computer data. That charge alleges Greitens disclosed a donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in April 2015 without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans' charity, which he founded.

Greitens initially denied working off the charity's donor list when The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 his campaign had obtained it. But the governor subsequently acknowledged doing so, and his attorney has suggested Greitens was entitled to use it.

Authorities are reviewing whether to bring another charge against Greitens after a former political aide testified to the attorney general's office Greitens filed Missouri Ethics Commission documents in April 2017 falsely attributing the source of the charity donor list.

An investigation by a special House committee has turned up even more allegations against Greitens, including that he forcefully slapped and shoved the woman with whom he was having an affair. Officials have not released the woman's name.

Even Greitens' book has come under fresh scrutiny. Washington University in St. Louis is reviewing whether Greitens' grant funds were misused after political aide Danny Laub testified he was paid both by Greitens and the grant to simultaneously promote Greitens' political ambitions and book.