Greitens trial opens with jury selection

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appeared in court Thursday as jury selection got underway in a criminal trial accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair.

The Republican governor faces the potential of prison time if convicted of the felony invasion-of-privacy charge but has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing. The trial is expected to last through next week.

Jury selection was taking longer than anticipated. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, prosecutors and Greitens' attorneys had planned to work through 80 prospective jurors during the first day of jury selection. They only got through 40.

Seventeen of that 40 were retained for further consideration and could possibly make it onto the 12-member jury. The judge said 120 prospective jurors still haven't gone through the selection process.

Most of those released so far were sent home at the request of Greitens' attorneys after expressing negative views about the governor.

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before taking office. Jury selection is set to begin Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Greitens felony invasion of privacy trial. He is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman while she was partially nude during a 2015 sexual encounter, before he was elected. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

One questioned Greitens' truthfulness and another was aware of legislative discussions about his possible impeachment. One dismissed woman had described an unspecified Greitens campaign ad as "kind of a jerky thing to do" but had said she could be impartial during his trial.

Greitens, 44, listened attentively to the questioning, occasionally taking notes. Attorneys are sorting through as many as 160 potential jurors.

Greitens arrived at the courthouse through a back entry and was greeted with a handshake and hug by a local law officer who was waiting there for him. The governor, who often wears blue jeans at the Capitol, wore a suit and tie for his trial.

He is accused of taking and transmitting an unauthorized photograph of a blindfolded and partially naked woman while she was bound to exercise rings in the basement of his St. Louis home in 2015, before he was elected. The woman, a hairdresser with whom Greitens has admitted having an affair, told investigators she saw a flash through the blindfold and heard what sounded like a photo being taken.