Greitens touts Missouri's own plan to keep lakes clean

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is urging the Environmental Protection Agency to let the state take care of pollution concerns in its own lakes and reservoirs.

The Republican governor Monday submitted comment to EPA administrator Scott Pruitt seeking approval for Missouri to implement its plan, rather than an EPA alternative, to reduce phosphorous and nitrogen runoff into lakes and slow the growth of algae blooms, which can harm people, fish and birds.

The EPA website states so-called nutrient pollution "is one of America's most widespread, costly and challenging environmental problems." Excessive amounts get into waterways from animal manure and fertilizer used at farms and elsewhere.

Missouri has been out of compliance with nutrient pollution provisions of the U.S. Clean Water Act since 2009, prompting a lawsuit filed in February 2016 by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment. A settlement reached with the EPA in December 2016 required a plan to be submitted within a year, and implemented by December 2018.

The state has been working on its own plan for months but failed to meet the December deadline, so the EPA last month posted a preliminary option of its own. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources estimates the EPA plan would cost $1.7 billion.

The Missouri Clean Water Commission on Thursday approved a plan that would cost a small fraction of the EPA's: $83.1 million. Greitens said in a posting on the web page linked to the EPA proposal the state's alternative was developed in cooperation with farmers, municipalities and scientists.