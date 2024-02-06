Greitens to pay penalty for using charity's donor list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has agreed to pay a penalty to the state Ethics Commission for failing to report his gubernatorial campaign got a donor list from a charity he had founded to help military veterans.

The settlement ends an investigation that began shortly before the 2016 election, after The Associated Press reported Gretiens' campaign had access to The Mission Continues donor list and had raised about $2 million from people and entities that had previously given significant amounts to his charity.

After that AP report, Missouri Democratic Party chairman Roy Temple filed an Ethics Commission complaint, contending the charity donor list should have been reported as an in-kind contribution by Greitens' campaign under Missouri law.

A consent order dated Friday between the Ethics Commission and Greitens said the commission found probable cause to believe a violation of law occurred.

"This isn't a major ethics violation," Greitens campaign adviser Austin Chambers said Saturday. "This is a clerical error where a minor contribution wasn't reported on a campaign-finance report."

The Ethics Commission imposed a $1,000 fee on Greitens' campaign, most of which would be waived if Greitens pays $100 and commits no other campaign finance violations during the next two years.

Chambers said the campaign was in the process of paying the $100 fee.

Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber, who succeeded Temple in December, said in a statement Greitens broke his campaign promise to take aim at politics as usual.

"After running as an 'outsider' that would clean up the Capitol, Eric Greitens has already proven that he embodies everything that disgusts us about the culture of corruption in Jefferson City," Webber said.