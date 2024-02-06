JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Several senior members of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' office have accounts with a secretive app that erases messages after they've been read, raising concerns among government-transparency advocates the app could be used to undermine open-record laws.

The Kansas City Star reported it determined the governor and some of his staff have Confide accounts connected to their personal cellphones.

The app deletes messages and prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages.

It's unclear whether the governor and his staff are using the app for state business, campaign work or other government communication, or for personal matters.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden told the newspaper in an email he doesn't believe anyone downloaded the app on a state-issued device.

Briden didn't respond to follow-up questions from the Star when asked about staffers who have Confide accounts or whether the office has a policy about using the app. Briden also didn't return messages from The Associated Press on Thursday.