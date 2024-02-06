Greitens' tax cuts will shift burden

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Data from Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration show businesses would shoulder most of the cost of income tax cuts the Republican is proposing, even factoring in a corporate tax cut he wants.

Greitens is asking lawmakers to cut individual income taxes from 5.9 percent to 5.3 percent for most Missourians, slightly lower than the 5.5 percent that's already set to be phased in over time. The governor also is proposing an earned income tax credit for low-income workers that he said would essentially eliminate taxes for 380,000 people.

For corporations, Greitens' plan calls for the tax rate to be cut from 6.25 percent to 4.25 percent.

But Greitens wants the plan to be revenue neutral. To do that, he's proposing to cut deductions and other tax perks primarily for businesses.

Overall, the plan outlines roughly $279 million in net income tax cuts for individuals, according to estimates from the Department of Revenue. Net taxes on corporations and other businesses would go up an estimated $253 million under Greitens' plan.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden on Wednesday said some multistate corporations with relatively few employees and little property in the state would face tax hikes. That's because the governor's plan would change how those businesses are allowed to calculate their taxable income.

The change is estimated to bring in about $142 million, the largest of Greitens' proposed hikes to corporate or business taxes.