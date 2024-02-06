Greitens takes over as governor, targets lobbyists

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens was sworn into office Monday as Missouri governor, pledging to bring an outsider's perspective to a state that for the first time will be overseen by a GOP governor paired with supermajorities of Republicans in the Legislature.

He quickly took his first action, issuing an order that bans executive-branch employees from accepting lobbyist gifts and prohibits governor's office personnel from lobbying his office if they leave their jobs later.

Greitens took the oath of office about noon in front of the Capitol building and a crowd of more than 6,000 people on a chilly, overcast day.

The state's first Jewish governor placed a hand on a Bible once owned by a World War I veteran and smiled as he recited an oath to become Missouri's 56th governor.

His wife, Sheena, held the Bible as their two young sons were held by grandparents.

Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens speaks during a service honoring Missouri heroes in the Capitol rotunda before inauguration ceremonies in Jefferson City. Orlin Wagner ~ Associated Press

"The people have spoken, and a new direction has been decided," Greitens said to applause in his inaugural remarks. "For decades, Missourians have talked about change. Now it's time to fight for that change."

Greitens replaces term- limited Democrat Jay Nixon, who served eight years as governor during a 30-year political career that included time as attorney general and a state senator.

Four other newly elected Republican statewide officials -- Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, Treasurer Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Josh Hawley -- also took the oath of office.

Huge U.S. and Missouri flags were draped in front of the Capitol columns and a production company erected a stage with large television screens on each side for those who may not have had a good view of the ceremony.

A B2 bomber flew overhead as Greitens spoke his oath, which was followed by a 19-gun artillery salute.

Right-to-work demonstrators hold signs during Missouri inaugural ceremonies Monday in Jefferson City. Orlin Wagner ~ Associated Press

Security at the Capitol was near its tightest ever, a new emphasis from Greitens, who has brought metal detectors back to the building for the first time since 2003.

Greitens didn't outline specific policy proposals in his remarks, choosing to save those for another day.

But he pledged action to clean up a Capitol atmosphere he had derided while campaigning.

"This is the people's house. And to those who would trouble this house for their own selfish and sinful gain, hear me now: I answer to the people, and I come as an outsider to do the people's work," Greitens said. "And I know that the people do not expect miracles, but they do expect results -- and we will deliver."

While issuing his executive order, Greitens said it "sets a powerful example" of how he will "clean up the culture of corruption in Jefferson City."

Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, left, greets Gov. Jay Nixon with their wives before an interfaith prayer service Monday morning in Jefferson City. Orlin Wagner ~ Associated Press

The Republican-led Legislature also is acting quickly on ethics issues.