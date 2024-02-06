Greitens: Rights of peaceful protesters will be protected

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens assured black faith leaders Monday in St. Louis the rights of peaceful protesters will be protected if unrest occurs after a judge rules in a former police officer's murder trial.

But after the meeting at Washington Metropolitan AME Zion Church, the Republican governor stressed any protest veering into violence will not be tolerated.

"Everyone has the constitutional right to peacefully protest, and we will protect those rights," Greitens said after talking privately with several dozen members of the clergy and other religious leaders.

But he warned, "Flipping cars and burning homes is not the way to have a conversation."

Former St. Louis officer Jason Stockley's trial ended last month, but Judge Timothy Wilson has yet to rule.

The shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, by Stockley, who is white, reignited racial tensions in a region still healing from the 2014 fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Activists have threatened civil disobedience that could include shutting down highways, airports or businesses if Stockley is acquitted in Smith's 2011 death.

Barricades have been placed around two courthouses in downtown St. Louis and the police station.

"For anyone who would come here and try and use a tragedy and the pain of this community for violence and destruction, they should know this: not on our watch," Greitens said. "Not on our watch."

Greitens said he has met with St. Louis police leaders, state law-enforcement officials and others preparing for possible unrest, but he declined to share details about any plans. He has not ruled out using the National Guard.

At least one of the pastors who met with Greitens warned against the sort of military-style response that drew criticism in the early days of the protests that followed the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting of Brown, who was black and unarmed.