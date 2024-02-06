Greitens rescinds Nixon board of curators nominations

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens rescinded the nominations of two members of the University of Missouri Board of Curators who were seated by former Gov. Jay Nixon when the Legislature wasn't in session.
Greitens' decision on Tuesday to withdraw the nominations of Jon Sunvold and Patrick Graham came after two other Nixon appointees, Tom Voss and Mary Nelson, resigned in January, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported.
Currently, the nine-member board has six curators because two members are serving even though their terms expired Jan. 1.
Under the Missouri Constitution, the nominations of Sundvold, Voss and Graham had to be confirmed by the Senate or withdrawn by the end of last week or they would be barred from being appointed to the board in the future.
The vacancies also come as the curators are scheduled to meet this week to discuss how to respond to Greitens' $31.4 million budget reductions for campus operations and system administration, including the possibility of increasing tuition.
Greitens spokesman Parker Briden did not respond to a request for information on why the governor withdrew the nominations or whether he has a schedule for making new appointments.
Sunvold, Voss, Nelson and Graham -- the board's non-voting student member -- were appointed by Nixon in June after Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, refused to consider any of Nixon's board appointments during the 2016 legislative session.
The four began serving on the board immediately after they were appointed.
Voss said he was appointed to help a new system president, and that was accomplished when Mun Choi was selected in November.
He said last week he would consider being re-appointed but doesn't expect to be asked.
Graham, a senior from Lee's Summit, said he had submitted a resignation last week even before Greitens withdrew his nomination to ensure he could be appointed to the board in the future.
