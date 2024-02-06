Greitens: Religious organizations can apply for state grants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reversed a rule Thursday that prevents religious organizations and schools from receiving grant money from the state Department of Natural Resources.

It's a move advocacy groups said could "blur the line" between church and state and raises questions about a state constitutional amendment prohibiting public money from being used for religious causes.

Greitens' new rule would allow religious groups and schools to receive money from grant programs for playground surfaces, school field-trip transportation and recycling efforts.

The governor said in a Facebook video the rule reversal is necessary to combat restrictions on people with religious beliefs.

"I'm here to fight for all Missourians, and that includes fighting for and defending people of faith who are too often under attack," he said.

But ACLU Missouri executive director Jeffrey Mittman called the new policy "dangerous."