Greitens pushing school choice for special needs students

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens didn't explicitly mention school choice in his State of the State address, but he did call for education savings accounts for students with special needs -- a measure lawmakers and school-choice advocates say could open the door to broader choice measures.

Choice advocates say savings accounts give parents more control over their child's education. Opponents argue such programs take away money from underfunded public schools to invest in private ones. For Missouri lawmakers, education savings accounts are a relatively new idea.

State Sen. Ed Emery of Lamar has filed legislation to create education savings accounts for students with disabilities such as autism, developmental delays, learning disabilities and hearing or speech impairments.

The accounts, which transfer state dollars to parents through a bank account, can be used for educational costs including private-school tuition, online-class tuition or fees, textbooks, tutoring, therapy, and standardized tests, including the ACT and SAT.

Emery said the accounts give parents the ability to choose the best education for their children. He said the quality of public education is going down and the cost is going up, and parents need other options.

Although the bill applies only to students with disabilities, Emery said he hopes the program will expand to cover other students over time. The goal is to provide education in a "free market" with a variety of choices, he said.

Emery is confident the measure will pass because of the governor's support. Greitens called for school choice during his campaign, but outlined no specific plans. Greitens' staff did not respond to questions about his spending account proposal or other school-choice plans.