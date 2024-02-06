All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 20, 2017

Greitens pushes for coordinated law enforcement effort to tackle drug problem

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens vowed Wednesday his administration and law enforcement at all levels will work together to tackle the opioid epidemic and take drug traffickers off the streets. Speaking before hundreds of federal, state and local law-enforcement officers standing in the hot sun on the tarmac of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Greitens said, "For too long in Missouri, we lacked a strong, coordinated effort across the state to stop these traffickers before they hit Missouri towns.". ...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to the crowd during a stop on Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. More images are in a gallery at semissourian.com.
Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to the crowd during a stop on Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. More images are in a gallery at semissourian.com.Laura Simon

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens vowed Wednesday his administration and law enforcement at all levels will work together to tackle the opioid epidemic and take drug traffickers off the streets.

Speaking before hundreds of federal, state and local law-enforcement officers standing in the hot sun on the tarmac of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Greitens said, "For too long in Missouri, we lacked a strong, coordinated effort across the state to stop these traffickers before they hit Missouri towns."

The governor said that has now changed.

"We are now working on the same page. Everybody is sharing intelligence together," he said.

Greitens added, "For us to put a dent in this problem, we have to be able to share intelligence across agencies and across departments."

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, and Drew Juden, Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, walk across the tarmac Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, and Drew Juden, Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, walk across the tarmac Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.Laura Simon

The governor said state troopers, K-9 dog officers and "air assets" now are focused on keeping Missouri's borders secure.

Greitens said he wants to increase the pace of law-enforcement operations and use "new technology" to combat the drug problem.

The Republican governor, who has made stops around the state this week to champion his war on drugs and efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, said he is "ready to save lives."

Opioid overdoses killed 900 people in Missouri last year, said Greitens, who lost a cousin to a heroin overdose.

The epidemic is driving the crime problem in many communities, he said, standing in front of Sikeston, Missouri, public-safety officers in tactical gear.

In his speech, Greitens offered few details about the law-enforcement effort.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Speaking later to reporters in an airport hangar, the governor offered one detail. He said the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety are working with a task force of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI which focuses on getting "the most violent felons" off the streets.

"It has gotten fantastic results" in other states, Greitens said.

Missouri is participating in the task force for the first time in decades, he told reporters.

Greitens signed an executive order Monday to implement a prescription drug monitoring program to analyze prescriptions and dispensing data statewide regarding controlled substances and investigate cases in which controlled substances are being inappropriately prescribed, dispensed or obtained.

Local lawmakers said the governor's program won't address doctor shopping, because doctors won't be able to look at a person's prescription history.

State Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, said Monday the governor's action won't replace the need for a comprehensive, prescription-drug monitoring program like the one she has championed.

Her proposal calls for establishing a statewide, online database where doctors could check a patient's prescription-narcotics history.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Greitens said he is willing to work with the Legislature and others who want to develop such a program.

"Anyone who is willing to help us to solve this problem, we welcome them to work with us and follow our lead in this important initiative," the governor said.

Drew Juden, the state's public-safety director and former chief of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, introduced Greitens.

Juden said the governor has been leading the effort "to make us a safer and better state."

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy