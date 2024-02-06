Greitens picks first woman to lead Missouri State Highway Patrol

Karsten is the assistant superintendent under retiring Col. Bret Johnson, who was appointed by former Democratic governor Jay Nixon. Karsten previously worked as a state trooper in Callaway and Audrain counties.

Karsten said she'll fight to keep troopers safe and be "progressive" in her approach.

Greitens has made law enforcement a top priority for his administration. He touted Karsten's volunteer work and her long career in service during an announcement at the patrol's Jefferson City headquarters.