Greitens picks Chinn as Missouri's new agriculture director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens has chosen a northeast Missouri woman to be the next director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Greitens announced on his Facebook page Tuesday he had selected Chris Chinn, 41, to lead the department. She and her husband, Kevin, are fifth-generation farmers who raise hogs, cattle and crops near Clarence in Shelby County.

The governor-elect called Chinn an "outsider" and a leading advocate for agriculture and family farms. In 2013, she was named by the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance as one of its Faces of Farming & Ranching.

Greitens, who will be sworn in Jan. 9, said Chinn will help him fight lawyers, activists and the federal government, who he said are using unnecessary regulations, reckless lawsuits and political threats against family farmers.