Greitens opposes tax increase for roads and bridges

Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens opposes a tax increase to fund the state's roads and bridges.
"I am opposed to raising taxes on working families in the state of Missouri," Greitens said during a Thursday visit to Cape Girardeau that was billed as part of his travels around the state to thank voters for their support.
Supporters packed the lobby of the Marquette Tower to cheer Greitens, who will be the state's first Republican governor in eight years when he is sworn in Monday at the state capitol.
After speaking to supporters, Greitens told reporters, "I believe we have to have a government that lives within its means."
"Career politicians have put us in a tough spot," he added. "They are planning to spend more money than we have." Greitens said state government has to prioritize what should be funded.
"We have to look at the core priorities of government," the St. Louis Republican said.
Infrastructure funding is a core priority, he added.
The governor-elect said Missouri has about 3,500 deficient bridges.
Missouri's roads, bridges and ports are important to business, he said.
"It is critical to our economic growth," Greitens said.
During the campaign, he said it costs the average family in Missouri more than $700 a year in car repairs because they're driving over broken roads and bridges.
But he said taxpayers "do not trust career politicians and the government of the state" to invest their money wisely.
"We are going to do what we promised people we will do," Greitens said. "We are going to insist on results and accountability, be a watchdog for taxpayers and look over every dollar."
Greitens also said he would continue to push for a complete ban of lobbyist gifts despite opposition from some lawmakers.
"I believe that we have to ban all gifts from lobbyists. It is essential that we do so," said Greitens, whose call for such a ban was a recurring theme in his campaign. Lawmakers, he said, receive a per diem for food and lodging.
"I think we can do the people's business without accepting gifts from lobbyists," he said.
Greitens said the voters "sent us to clean up Jefferson City and take state government in a new direction, and we are going to ban all gifts from lobbyists."
Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, who lost to Greitens in the August Republican primary, introduced the governor-elect. Kinder, who will be ending a 24-year career in state politics on Monday, received loud applause.
