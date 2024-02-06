Greitens opposes tax increase for roads and bridges

Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens opposes a tax increase to fund the state's roads and bridges.

"I am opposed to raising taxes on working families in the state of Missouri," Greitens said during a Thursday visit to Cape Girardeau that was billed as part of his travels around the state to thank voters for their support.

Supporters packed the lobby of the Marquette Tower to cheer Greitens, who will be the state's first Republican governor in eight years when he is sworn in Monday at the state capitol.

After speaking to supporters, Greitens told reporters, "I believe we have to have a government that lives within its means."

"Career politicians have put us in a tough spot," he added. "They are planning to spend more money than we have." Greitens said state government has to prioritize what should be funded.

"We have to look at the core priorities of government," the St. Louis Republican said.

Infrastructure funding is a core priority, he added.

The governor-elect said Missouri has about 3,500 deficient bridges.

Missouri's roads, bridges and ports are important to business, he said.

"It is critical to our economic growth," Greitens said.

During the campaign, he said it costs the average family in Missouri more than $700 a year in car repairs because they're driving over broken roads and bridges.