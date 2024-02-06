Greitens' office posted document with unauthorized signature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens' administration posted a document bearing an unauthorized signature of another elected official to Greitens' website shortly after he took office, according to records obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

At issue is an executive order issued by the Republican governor Jan. 10, 2017, his second day in office, directing state agencies to halt all rulemaking and review ways to reduce state regulations.

Records provided to the AP in response to an open-records request show the version posted to the governor's website in January 2017 differed from the official version filed with Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Although Ashcroft never approved the version on the governor's website, his signature nonetheless appeared on the document.