Greitens' not-for-profit to run TV ads across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens' not-for-profit group is planning a statewide television advertising campaign pushing the governor's promise to balance the state's budget without raising taxes.

Papers filed this week with the Federal Communication Commission show A New Missouri Inc. has purchased about $78,000 in air time on Springfield station KYTV and nearly $70,000 in air time on KMOV in St. Louis, The Kansas City Star reported.

Austin Chambers, the governor's senior adviser, said the campaign will reach five major markets in Missouri, with ads running today through July 26.

The amount of money to be spent on the other markets hasn't been released.

He said the television buy will advocate "the governor continue to balance the budget without raising taxes."

The Republican governor recently withheld $251 million in spending to balance Missouri's $27 billion budget and vetoed a bill designed to prevent cuts to in-home and nursing home care for 8,000 disabled or elderly Missourians.