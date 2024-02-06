Greitens meets pushback on Missouri foster-care spending

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Some Republican Missouri lawmakers are questioning whether their fellow GOP governor has the authority to spend more money than legislators intended on foster-care families.

Republican House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' efforts to increase spending on those families is an "unconstitutional" move by the first-year governor that steps on the toes of legislators, who are responsible for building the state budget.

"I don't have anything against foster-care providers, but I do think that (the governor has) probably gone beyond the parameters of the (Missouri) Constitution by paying more than the General Assembly," Fitzpatrick said.

Greitens in February recommended lawmakers cut the rates paid to state-funded health and other welfare providers, including foster-care families, by 3 percent. The Legislature softened those cuts to 1.5 percent, and Greitens signed off on that bill in June.

Recently, he said that was a "mistake" and promised to reverse funding cuts to foster families. Greitens and the first lady repeatedly have said help for foster-care children is a top priority, and foster families were the couple's first dinner guests when they moved into the governor's mansion in January.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden in an earlier interview said the governor first became aware of planned funding cuts after the Department of Social Services notified families of impending pay reductions, which drew backlash. Greitens decided to reverse the cuts and wrote the families to say so.

"I support you. The First Lady supports you. Our team supports you," Greitens wrote. "My team went to work and found the money to make this right."

The administration said there will be enough in savings from placing foster children into permanent homes more quickly to cover the higher foster-care rates, which amount to another roughly $370,000 in the budget year that started in July.