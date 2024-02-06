Greitens makes first nominee to medical board, will focus on opioids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens has made his first appointment to the state's medical licensing board as his administration works to get a database that can identify problem prescribers off the ground.

Dr. Katherine Mathews will start working on the licensing board immediately, then have an official confirmation hearing in the Missouri Senate when the legislature returns to session in January, The Kansas City Star reported. Mathews has said she's prepared to discipline other doctors if it's warranted.

"Sometimes," the St. Louis gynecologist said, "doing good work means having the courage to do it, even if it's tough."

Some of the board's recent decisions have drawn concerns it goes too easy on doctors. In August, for instance, the board restored the licenses -- on a restricted basis -- of two physicians with felony convictions related to misuse of prescription opioids.

With three vacancies on the nine-member board, Greitens has the opportunity to shake it up. Randall Williams, who has been interviewing potential candidates as Greitens' director of Health and Senior Services, said he is stressing getting tougher on opioids might sometimes mean making licensing decisions other doctors won't like. He described the job as "hard" and sometimes "thankless."

Tom Holloway, executive vice president of the Missouri State Medical Association, said it's past time to fill vacancies on the board Gov. Jay Nixon didn't fill.